Auto Theft Crisis in Canada: Over 40,000 Vehicles Vanished and Insurance Premiums Soar

In the heart of Canada, a crisis unfolds. Over 40,510 vehicles have vanished from Ontario's streets between November 2021 and January 2024, with an average of more than 50 vehicles disappearing daily. This alarming surge in thefts has led to a $130 annual hike in the average auto insurance premium for Ontario drivers.

The Epicenter: South-Central Ontario

The Crisis Deepens

A closer look at the Ministry of Transportation's data reveals a stark reality. Theft rates, particularly in the last two years, have skyrocketed, with south-central Ontario emerging as the epicenter. Hotspots include Mississauga, Brampton, and northwest Toronto, where vehicles are being stolen at an unprecedented rate.

Outsmarting Immobilizers

The rise in thefts can be attributed to a new modus operandi. Thieves are overcoming the obstacle of immobilizers by copying key fob electronic information, rendering these security measures ineffective.

A National Summit: Collaboration and Action

Addressing the Export of Stolen Vehicles

In response to this escalating crisis, a national summit on auto theft was convened. The primary focus was the export of stolen vehicles and the need for collaboration between different levels of government.

Enhancing Port Inspections

Ontario's Solicitor General, Michael Kerzner, urged the federal government to bolster inspections at ports and review the Criminal Code to tackle violent vehicle theft. In response, the federal government announced a $28 million investment to boost the Canada Border Services Agency's capacity to intercept stolen vehicles.

Call for Stricter Penalties: A Provincial Plea

Frustration and Demand for Change

Premier Doug Ford has expressed his frustration over the rise in violent vehicle thefts, calling for mandatory minimum penalties for such crimes. The federal government has indicated a willingness to review the Criminal Code, which already includes mandatory minimum penalties for repeat vehicle theft offenses.

Addressing Auto Crime Violence

The Toronto Police Service has also voiced its concern over the increase in auto crime violence. They will participate in discussions aimed at addressing this pressing issue.

As the crisis deepens, the need for effective measures to combat vehicle theft becomes increasingly urgent. The surge in thefts not only impacts insurance premiums but also casts a long shadow over personal safety and community well-being.