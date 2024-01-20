Author Katherine Martinko to Discuss Digital Minimalism at CFUW-South Delta Event

The Canadian Federation of University Women-South Delta (CFUW-South Delta) is set to host a riveting event featuring Katherine Martinko, acclaimed author of 'Childhood Unplugged: Practical Advice to Get Kids Off Screens and Find Balance.' The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7:15 p.m., and is open to all, underlining the Federation's commitment to knowledge sharing and community building.

Register for a Deep Dive Into Digital Minimalism

Interested participants can register for the Zoom event by sending an email, securing their place in the virtual audience. The platform's easy accessibility ensures a broad reach, encouraging participation from diverse corners. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for attendees to engage directly with Martinko, delving into her expertise in digital minimalism, parenting, and more.

About the Author and Her Work

Katherine Martinko is no stranger to the literary landscape. With a decade of experience as a staff writer and editor at Treehugger.com, she has carved a niche for herself in the fields of travel, food, and parenting, among others. Her book, released in July 2023, offers practical strategies to curb children's screen time, promoting a balanced lifestyle. The event promises insightful discussions surrounding the book's core themes, providing a platform for dialogue on a pressing contemporary issue.

CFUW-South Delta: A Half Century of Advocacy

The CFUW-South Delta, a long-standing social group in South Delta, has been a beacon of advocacy for over 50 years. With a focus on issues related to women and children, the Federation has carved a significant place in local hearts and minds. Besides hosting engaging events, CFUW-South Delta offers bursaries to local women, further underlining their commitment to empowerment and progress.