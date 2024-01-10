Aurora Resident Wins Big in Daily Keno Draw

In a twist of fortune, Eric Vartiamaki, a local of Aurora, found himself as the recipient of a whopping $100,000 windfall in the December 24 Daily Keno draw. The victory was the result of matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order on his ticket, which he procured from Ultramar on the Run located on Leslie Street.

Regular Lottery Player Strikes Gold

A habitual lottery player, Vartiamaki is no stranger to the flutter of hope that accompanies each ticket purchase. This time, however, the usual anticipation gave way to jaw-dropping disbelief as he discovered his win while scrutinizing the winning numbers online. The realization that he had indeed won was a moment that transcended his wildest dreams.

Keeping the Win Under Wraps

Still grappling with the magnitude of his good fortune, Vartiamaki has yet to share the news of his win with anyone. The sheer incredulity of the situation has left him in a state of astounded silence, as he contemplates the life-changing implications of his win.

A Dream Fulfilled with the Prize Money

With the significant prize money now within his grasp, Vartiamaki has voiced his intention to bring a long-held dream to fruition. The lucky winner plans to purchase land and construct his own home, a vision that can now become a reality thanks to this unexpected financial boost. This substantial win has the potential to irrevocably alter the trajectory of Vartiamaki’s life, opening doors to possibilities hitherto unimagined.

Encore, the game that has brought Vartiamaki this windfall, is a lottery option that can be played alongside most lottery games for just an additional $1. Offering nearly two dozen ways to win with daily draws, Encore has proven to be a game changer for Vartiamaki, turning an ordinary day into an extraordinary memory.