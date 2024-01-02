en English
Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Audit Assesses Canada’s Progress in Greening Federal Fleet

Canada is making strides towards a greener future, with an audit assessing the integration of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) into the nation’s federal administrative fleet. The audit scrutinizes the contributions of four key Canadian federal agencies: National Defence, Parks Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the Canada Border Services Agency.

A Drive Towards Green Governance

This environmental initiative falls under the broader umbrella of the Greening Government goal outlined in the 2019-2022 Federal Sustainable Development Strategy. The objective? To significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the widespread adoption of ZEVs. The agencies under the audit’s lens play a crucial role in realizing this goal, with their efforts expected to set the pace for a sustainable shift in administrative operations.

Assessing Alignment with Global Sustainability Targets

Further, the audit checks compliance with target 12.7 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 12. This target encourages sustainable public procurement practices, urging nations to adopt environmentally friendly alternatives in their operational frameworks. In examining these agencies’ efforts and outcomes, the audit aims to determine their alignment with Canada’s federal sustainability commitments and the promotion of responsible consumption and production.

Regulations Surrounding Zero-Emission Vehicles

It is noteworthy that Canada does not have federal regulation mandating drug testing for drivers of zero-emission vehicles. Canadian motor carriers, however, can enforce their own drug and alcohol policies for drivers. These regulations are rooted in respect for the Human Rights Code and individual privacy rights, with drug testing deemed an infringement except under specific circumstances. Unlike in the United States, pre-employment drug testing is generally not permitted in Canada. Each Canadian province has its own legislation regarding testing for drugs, and motor carriers must obtain consent before conducting any test.

The audit’s findings, therefore, will not only showcase the progress of these agencies in integrating ZEVs but also highlight the unique regulatory landscape that shapes Canada’s march towards a sustainable future.

Canada Sustainability
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

