Audit Assesses Canada’s Progress in Greening Federal Fleet

Canada is making strides towards a greener future, with an audit assessing the integration of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) into the nation’s federal administrative fleet. The audit scrutinizes the contributions of four key Canadian federal agencies: National Defence, Parks Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the Canada Border Services Agency.

A Drive Towards Green Governance

This environmental initiative falls under the broader umbrella of the Greening Government goal outlined in the 2019-2022 Federal Sustainable Development Strategy. The objective? To significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the widespread adoption of ZEVs. The agencies under the audit’s lens play a crucial role in realizing this goal, with their efforts expected to set the pace for a sustainable shift in administrative operations.

Assessing Alignment with Global Sustainability Targets

Further, the audit checks compliance with target 12.7 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 12. This target encourages sustainable public procurement practices, urging nations to adopt environmentally friendly alternatives in their operational frameworks. In examining these agencies’ efforts and outcomes, the audit aims to determine their alignment with Canada’s federal sustainability commitments and the promotion of responsible consumption and production.

Regulations Surrounding Zero-Emission Vehicles

The audit's findings will showcase the progress of these agencies in integrating ZEVs and highlight Canada's march towards a sustainable future.