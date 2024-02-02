Atlantic Provinces and Ontario Earn 2024 Golden Scissors Awards for Regulatory Modernization

In a celebration of regulatory innovation, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) bestowed the 2024 Golden Scissors Awards on the Atlantic provinces and the Ontario government during the 15th annual Red Tape Awareness Week. The accolade recognizes the strides made in regulatory modernization to streamline processes, reduce bureaucratic burdens, and improve services for businesses and healthcare providers.

Streamlining Physician Registration in Atlantic Provinces

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey accepted the award on behalf of the Atlantic provinces for the implementation of the Atlantic Physician Registry. Launched on May 1, 2023, the registry constitutes a significant improvement in the medical field, enabling physicians to practice across all four Atlantic provinces with a single registration. This initiative has replaced a complex, by-province temporary licensing system with a simplified, streamlined structure. The result has been a reduction in administrative fees and burdens, making the provision of healthcare more economically viable for practitioners. More importantly, it has enhanced the accessibility and quality of care for residents across the Atlantic provinces.

'As of Right' Legislation in Ontario

The Ontario government, led by Health Minister Sylvia Jones, was also acknowledged for its progressive 'As of Right' legislation. Embodied in the Your Health Act, this legislation permits Canadian-credentialed healthcare workers to start working in Ontario immediately, even while their registration is still in progress. This innovative approach has expedited access to healthcare services for patients, marking a significant improvement in Ontario's healthcare system.

City of Richmond: One to Watch

In addition to the Golden Scissors Awards, the City of Richmond in British Columbia was given a 'One to Watch' award. This recognition results from the City's efforts in streamlining municipal permitting and licensing through its online portals, a move that eases the procedural hurdles businesses encounter.

The CFIB's director of interprovincial affairs, Keyli Loeppky, lauded these regulatory modernization efforts. She urged the expansion of such mutual recognition principles to other sectors, emphasizing their potential to enhance services and reduce red tape. The Red Tape Awareness Week, supported by Intuit QuickBooks, serves as a reminder of the vital role regulatory reform plays in improving the business and healthcare sectors.