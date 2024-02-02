Atlantic Provinces and Ontario Bag 2024 Golden Scissors Awards for Healthcare Reform

In a significant recognition of regulatory modernization, the Atlantic provinces and the Ontario government have been awarded the 2024 Golden Scissors Awards by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). The awards highlight the relentless efforts of these provinces to address physician shortages and improve healthcare delivery.

Atlantic Provinces: A Cutting-Edge Initiative

The Atlantic provinces bagged the award for the establishment of the Atlantic Physician Registry. This collaborative initiative, launched on May 1, 2023, allows physicians to practice across all four provinces with a single, affordable annual registration fee. The registry replaces the previously cumbersome and expensive by-province temporary license regime, marking a significant improvement in the system. By reducing registration fees from $2,000 to a nominal $500, the registry aims to make healthcare more accessible and financially sustainable for practitioners, thereby enhancing the quality of care for residents.

Ontario's 'As of Right' Legislation: A Timely Reform

Ontario's government, under the leadership of Health Minister Sylvia Jones, has been recognized for its 'As of Right' legislation. The Your Health Act permits Canadian-credentialed healthcare workers to start working in Ontario immediately, granting them up to six months to complete the registration process. This legislative change is designed to alleviate the physician shortage by enabling healthcare workers to begin practicing sooner, thus improving patient care.

City of Richmond: The 'One to Watch'

In addition to these provincial accolades, the City of Richmond, BC, received a 'One to Watch' award from CFIB. The city has made innovative strides to streamline municipal permitting and licensing through its MyBusiness and MyPermit online portals. These efforts underscore the city's commitment to regulatory modernization and efficiency.

The CFIB's 15th annual Red Tape Awareness Week, presented in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks, showcases these awards. CFIB, representing Canada's small and medium-sized businesses, is committed to advocating for policy changes, providing expert advice, and securing exclusive savings for its 97,000 members.