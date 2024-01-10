en English
Atlantic Canadians’ Mental Health Impacted by Escalating Financial Stress: Poll

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Atlantic Canadians’ Mental Health Impacted by Escalating Financial Stress: Poll

A recent poll by insolvency firm MNP Limited has shed light on a concerning trend among Atlantic Canadians. The poll has brought to light the intense financial strain that residents in Atlantic provinces are experiencing, leading to significant impacts on their mental health. As per the poll, a striking 52% of residents expressed regret over the amount of debt they’ve accumulated. This marks a 2% hike from the previous quarter, indicating a growing concern.

Depleting Resources to Manage Debt

Further to this, the poll revealed that 25% of those surveyed had resorted to dipping into their savings, home equity, retirement savings plans, or other resources to manage their debt or meet daily expenses in the past year. This distressing statistic underlines the gravity of the financial predicament many find themselves in.

Minimum Payments and Rising Anxiety

Atlantic Canadians have also emerged as the leaders in making only minimum payments on their lines of credit. The poll found that 26% have been doing so, a figure that has seen a significant rise of 12% since 2021. This approach to debt management is a clear reflection of the financial stress individuals in the region are grappling with.

The Role of Financial Stress on Mental Health

Greg Gosse, a local Licensed Insolvency Trustee with MNP, has noted the deleterious effects of financial stress on mental health in the region. According to Gosse, this financial stress is causing elevated levels of anxiety, stress, and isolation among individuals. The social stigma associated with financial issues further exacerbates the situation, as embarrassment prevents people from discussing their financial issues with others. Gosse strongly advocates for those struggling with debt to consult a licensed professional to explore their options, in order to better manage their financial stress and its subsequent impact on their mental health.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

