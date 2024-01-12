en English
Business

ATCO Ltd. Announces 3% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
ATCO Ltd. Announces 3% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

ATCO Ltd., a diversified global corporation, has announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend, elevating the payout to 48.98 cents per share for both Class I non-voting and Class II voting shares. This marks the 31st consecutive year of dividend increases by the company, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder value. The dividend is due for payment on March 31, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 29, 2024.

ATCO’s Consistent Growth and Dividend Hike

The increase in dividend is a reflection of ATCO’s robust financial performance and its sound strategy of reinvesting in essential services. With operations spanning Structures & Logistics, Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, Retail Energy, Transportation, and Commercial Real Estate, ATCO’s diversified portfolio has proven resilient over the years. The company employs around 19,000 people worldwide and holds assets worth $25 billion, establishing itself as a significant player in the global market.

Dividend Eligibility and Forward-Looking Statements

Importantly, ATCO emphasizes that these dividends are eligible under the Income Tax Act (Canada), a crucial aspect for shareholders. The company has also released forward-looking statements regarding the dividend payments. These statements, marked by terms like “expect” and “intend,” indicate the company’s plans but are not guaranteed due to various risk factors. Such factors include regulatory decisions, economic conditions, and other uncertainties that are beyond the company’s control.

ATCO’s Dividend Yield and Stock Performance

Following this increase, ATCO’s dividend yield stands at 4.91, putting it in the top 25 of dividend-paying stocks. The company has a dividend payout ratio of 51.63, which is at a sustainable level below 75, indicating its ability to consistently reward its shareholders without jeopardizing its financial health. Moreover, the company’s stock price has a forecasted upside of 20.0 from its current price of C$38.21, signaling promising prospects for investors.

Business Canada Energy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

