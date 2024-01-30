Assault on Employees during Thwarted Theft in Kitchener: Police Seek Public Assistance

Three employees at a Kitchener business were the victims of an assault during a thwarted theft attempt. The incident, which took place at the intersection of Fischer Hallman and Highland Roads, occurred around 7:50 p.m. on January 26th, 2024. The suspect, who attempted to steal electronic devices, fled the scene after the unsuccessful attempt.

Details of the Incident

An unknown male entered the business with the intention of committing theft. As he tried to abscond with the electronic devices, the employees of the business intervened, leading to their assault. Despite the confrontation, the employees did not sustain any injuries. The suspect, on the other hand, was unable to accomplish his intended theft and fled the scene.

Suspect Description and Police Appeal

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released a description of the suspect. He is reported to be a Black male, aged between 20 and 30 years, with a slim build and standing at approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a grey vest, a black knee-length jacket, and grey pants.

The police service is actively investigating the incident and has appealed to the public for assistance. They are urging anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify the suspect to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Continued Investigation

The ongoing investigation aims to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers faced by employees in retail establishments. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the employees' quick thinking and bravery prevented the theft and ensured their safety.