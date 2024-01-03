en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Asphalt vs Concrete: Navigating the Complexities of Road Construction

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Asphalt vs Concrete: Navigating the Complexities of Road Construction

The debate between asphalt and concrete as the superior road construction material is a complex one, with each offering unique benefits and drawbacks. In Canada, drivers often encounter a noticeable transition from the smoother asphalt roads to the denser concrete surfaces as they cross into the United States. Both materials are engineered for durable, safe, and cost-effective pavements. Asphalt is typically the choice for roads with lower truck traffic due to its flexibility that allows deformation under load. In contrast, the rigidity of concrete makes it ideal for heavy-duty roads as it spreads loads over a broader area.

Factors Beyond Engineering Analysis

The choice between asphalt and concrete often involves factors beyond engineering analysis. Considerations include resource availability, skilled labor, and life-cycle cost analyses (LCCA) that consider construction, maintenance, and recycling costs. LCCA is a tool that provides up-front and long-term predictions of the costs of different pavement types. It is an essential component in determining the most cost-effective solution for the roadway system.

Emerging Technologies in Road Construction

New technologies are surfacing in road construction, including advancements in recycling, self-healing materials, additives that enhance pavement life, and sensors for early defect detection. The University of Manitoba is conducting research to simulate traffic impacts on roads and promote efficient, sustainable road construction practices. The study aims to understand better how different materials respond to varied traffic loads, environmental conditions, and aging.

Environmental Impacts and Future Research

Both the asphalt and concrete industries are innovating to become more efficient and cost-effective. However, further research is required to assess environmental impacts, particularly concerning non-renewable resource consumption and carbon footprints. A competitive market between the two materials is seen as beneficial for technological progress and cost savings to taxpayers. With the road and bridge building market in Australia worth 2.9 billion, companies like MR Roads are changing the game with innovative road construction methods and treatments.

0
Canada Transportation United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP's Body Armour Expired

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Billion for 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Brazil Delays Visa Requirements; EU to Introduce New Travel Rules

By Sakchi Khandelwal

STB Rejects Canadian National Railway's Bid to Acquire Springfield Line

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson's Early Share Sales: A Missed Billion-Do ...
@Business · 4 mins
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson's Early Share Sales: A Missed Billion-Do ...
heart comment 0
Fairfax Financial Holdings Announces Major Dividend Increase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fairfax Financial Holdings Announces Major Dividend Increase
Snipp Interactive Inc. Reports Record Revenue Quarter Amid 2023 Financial Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Snipp Interactive Inc. Reports Record Revenue Quarter Amid 2023 Financial Results
Orea Mining Corp. Faces Financial Filing Failure: A Crisis Triggered by Acquisition Delays

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Orea Mining Corp. Faces Financial Filing Failure: A Crisis Triggered by Acquisition Delays
Navigating the Economic Uncertainty: A Glimpse into Canada’s 2024 Landscape

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating the Economic Uncertainty: A Glimpse into Canada's 2024 Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
20 seconds
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
1 min
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
1 min
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
2 mins
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
3 mins
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
3 mins
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app