ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer’s Force Leading to Suspect’s Paralysis

On a chilly night in June 2022, the tranquility of Wanham, a small hamlet in Alberta, was disrupted by an alleged break-in at a local business. The owner managed to detain two individuals found stripping copper wire inside his premises until the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived. Little did anyone know, the night would take a turn, leaving one suspect paralyzed and sparking a serious investigation.

The Takedown

As the RCMP officers arrived at the scene, one suspect repeatedly tried to reach into a pocket in his hoodie. Responding to a potential threat, an officer executed a leg sweep, a standard control technique to bring the suspect to the ground. Following the maneuver, the suspect reported a loss of feeling in his legs. Subsequent medical examination diagnosed him with a spinal cord injury, rendering him a quadriplegic.

The Investigation

The incident triggered an inquiry by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), a body responsible for independently investigating incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death. The investigation, led by ASIRT’s executive director, Mike Ewenson, aimed to determine whether the officer’s use of force was justified.

A Justified Action

Despite the tragic outcome, the ASIRT concluded that the RCMP officer’s use of the leg sweep was justified. Ewenson explained that the technique is a common tactic in police training across Canada, deployed to neutralize potential threats during arrests. Although the resulting spinal injury was unfortunate, it was deemed an unintended consequence of an otherwise justified action. It was a night in Wanham that showcased the fine line law enforcement must tread between public safety and the use of force.