Canada

Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
In an illuminating discovery, researchers at Université Laval in Quebec City, have found potential in Withaferin A, an extract from the ashwagandha plant, for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The findings, published in Acta Neuropathologica Communications, are a beacon of hope for those affected by this debilitating disease, which currently has no known cure.

Unearthing the Potential of Withaferin A

Conducted on mice genetically engineered to exhibit ALS symptoms, the study spearheaded by Professor Chantelle Sephton, revealed a remarkable disappearance of these symptoms upon administering Withaferin A. Notable improvements were observed in both motor functions and cognitive disorders in the treated mice, propelling this research as a significant stride in ALS treatment.

ALS and The Role of Withaferin A

Characterized by muscle atrophy and loss of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, ALS leads to a loss of voluntary muscle control. The disease induces inflammation and over-activation of immune cells – microglia and astrocytes – in the central nervous system. While these cells initially protect neurons, they become harmful over time, reducing synaptic connections. This is where Withaferin A comes into play. The extract was shown to reduce this inflammation and restore synaptic connections, thereby facilitating neuronal regeneration.

Building on Prior Research

This groundbreaking discovery is built upon the previous research by another Université Laval scientist, Jean-Pierre Julien, who also demonstrated the effectiveness of Withaferin A against ALS. Despite ashwagandha’s long-standing use in traditional medicine, especially in India, and its availability as an over-the-counter supplement, its therapeutic benefits have yet to be scientifically proven in humans. The recent findings, however, instil a new sense of hope for the development of an effective ALS treatment.

As ALS continues to afflict lives worldwide, the potential of Withaferin A brings a glimmer of optimism. The path to developing a cure is still arduous, but with each promising discovery, we inch closer to that goal. This research marks a significant leap in the quest for an ALS cure, offering a promising lead for further exploration and development.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

