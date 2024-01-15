ARTM Considers Green Line Extension and Tramway Routes for Southwest City Transit

Montreal's Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) is poised to revolutionize public transportation in the southwest sector of the city. Six potential scenarios are under the microscope, each promising enhanced connectivity and mobility for residents. The options range from extensions of the métro's Green Line to the inception of new tramway routes. The proposed transit upgrades stand to transform daily commutes and overall accessibility for an estimated 20 percent of the island's population.

Unveiling the Scenarios

The ARTM is evaluating six distinct scenarios, five of which involve the introduction of a new tram or swift bus line, while the sixth proposes an extension of the Green Line to the west of Angrignon station. These proposed improvements aim to link key areas including Dorval, Lachine, LaSalle, and Verdun, following a strategic corridor from 32nd Ave. in Lachine to the Angrignon métro station in LaSalle. The regions under consideration also include Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Le Sud-Ouest, Montreal West, and Westmount, collectively home to approximately 434,277 residents.

Public Participation in the Process

The ARTM is inviting the public to actively participate in shaping the future of city transit. Residents of the sectors in focus, who stand to be directly affected by the proposed enhancements, are being encouraged to vote for their preferred scenario through a virtual platform. Additionally, public information meetings are being scheduled to provide further clarification and to address any concerns.

Link to the Past

Intriguingly, this project can be viewed as a reinvention of the western end of the 'pink line', a proposition that was brought forth by Valérie Plante in 2017. The potential transformation of city transit could significantly impact the daily commute and overall accessibility for a substantial portion of the city's residents, promising a more connected and mobile Montreal.