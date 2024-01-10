en English
Canada

Artemis II Mission: A Historic Leap for Canadian Space Exploration

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Artemis II Mission: A Historic Leap for Canadian Space Exploration

In a historic development for Canada’s space program, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has been named a part of the crew for the Artemis II mission. The mission, originally scheduled for a possible November 2024 launch, has been postponed to September 2025 due to technical issues with the spacecraft. This marks the first time a Canadian will travel beyond Earth’s orbit and around the dark side of the moon.

Artemis II: A New Chapter in Space Exploration

The Artemis II mission is not just a milestone for Canada, but a significant advancement in global space exploration. This mission will involve a lunar flyby, marking the first crewed flight of the Orion capsule and the first mission to the moon since 1972. The inclusion of Hansen in the four-person crew also means he will be the first non-American to travel beyond the lower Earth orbit. In addition to Hansen, another Canadian astronaut, Jenni Gibbons, has been appointed as a backup.

Technical Challenges and International Cooperation

The delayed launch of Artemis II is due to technical difficulties with the spacecraft. These issues, involving problems with the heat shield and circuitry, were detected during the Artemis I uncrewed mission. Yet, these challenges have not deterred NASA’s determination. NASA administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the importance of safety in the Artemis program, reinforcing the need for meticulous preparation and risk assessment.

As well as highlighting the importance of international cooperation in space, Nelson’s remarks underscore Canada’s significant contribution to the Artemis missions. Canada’s involvement extends beyond crew members, with the nation also supplying the Gateway lunar space station with a robotic arm.

Looking Ahead: Artemis III and Beyond

The Artemis program does not end with Artemis II. The subsequent Artemis III mission, now delayed until at least September 2026, aims to land astronauts on the moon for the first time in over 50 years. In a historic first, the crew for Artemis III will include a woman and a person of color. Following Artemis III, the Artemis IV mission set for September 2028 plans to assemble the Gateway lunar space station.

The Artemis missions symbolize not just technological advancement, but also represent strides in diversity and international cooperation. The inclusion of the first female Black astronaut as part of NASA’s team for the lunar expedition, and the participation of international partners like Canada in these missions, affirm the global nature of space exploration.

Canada International Affairs
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

