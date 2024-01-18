Arson Attack at Richmond Hill Commercial Yard: Suspect is on the Run

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, York Regional Police were called to a commercial truck yard near Newkirk and Crosby roads, Richmond Hill, following a report of a blaze. On arrival, they found two semi-truck cabs fully engulfed in flames. The emergency services were able to extinguish the fire, ensuring no reported injuries.

Investigation Reveals an Act of Arson

Upon investigation, police determined that an unknown suspect intentionally started the fire. The perpetrator reportedly arrived at the yard, doused the two truck cabs in a flammable liquid, and set them alight. This act of arson, targeting commercial properties, has stunned local residents and raised concerns over public safety.

Suspect Still at Large

The suspect, currently at large, has been described as a male with a heavy build, about five feet eight inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket with a hood, khaki pants, and a white face mask at the time of the incident. The description is based on surveillance footage released by the authorities on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Public Appeal for Information

The York Regional Police are now appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for this crime. Individuals who witnessed any suspicious activity or have relevant information have been urged to come forward. This incident underscores the vital role that community vigilance plays in maintaining public safety and bringing perpetrators to justice.