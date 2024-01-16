ArriveCan Inquiry: Consultant Vaughn Brennan to Testify on Lucrative Government Contracts

In a crucial moment for Canadian federal transparency, the controversial ArriveCan app, a $54 million project, is subject to a parliamentary inquiry. The focus of the scrutiny is Vaughn Brennan, a consultant linked to GC Strategies Incorporated, a Woodlawn, Ontario-based firm known for securing lucrative government contracts. Brennan is scheduled to testify before the committee on January 17, after initially resisting calls to partake.

GC Strategies' Involvement in Government Contracts

Among the contentious contracts associated with GC Strategies is an $8.9 million sole-sourced contract for the ArriveCan project in 2020. This has raised eyebrows and led to allegations of a lack of accountability and transparency in the government's process of awarding contracts. The firm is particularly noted for subcontracting the actual work, thereby earning significant commissions. Since 2022, GC Strategies has secured federal contracts worth approximately $44 million.

Allegations of Close Government Ties and Dismissal of Contract Concerns

Testimonies from witnesses have suggested that Brennan had close ties with high-ranking government officials. These same testimonies allege Brennan's dismissal of concerns over a $23 million sole-sourced contract. The operations committee chair, Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, articulated frustration with the hurdles faced in getting GC Strategies to participate fully in the inquiry.

The Inquiry's Core Objectives

The inquiry seeks to determine who invited GC Strategies to bid for the ArriveCan app and to shed light on the opacity of the contracting process. The Epoch Times reached out to GC Strategies for a comment but received no immediate response. The inquiry is also investigating allegations of misconduct in awarding federal contracts, specifically concerning the ArriveCan app. This includes suspensions and revocation of security clearances of senior government officials Cameron MacDonald and Antonio Utano, allegedly connected to misconduct in contract awarding.