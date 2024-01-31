Arrivals + Departures and Zeno Group Announce Key Leadership Changes

Independent creative agency Arrivals + Departures (A+D) has charted a new course for its Halifax office with the appointment of Natasha Wittke as Creative Director. With an illustrious 18-year career under her belt, Wittke is known for her proficiency in CRM, digital, social, and integrated campaigns. Her association with prominent brands and numerous Toronto-based agencies has fortified her reputation in the industry.

Strategic Move for A+D Halifax

The induction of Wittke is a calculated move to guide A+D Halifax towards future expansion. The agency has recently seen a surge in its client base, with new clients on board and renewed partnerships, notably with Tourism Prince Edward Island and the Ontario Brain Institute. These new associations have strengthened their portfolio, which already boasts of regional and national clients like Efficiency Nova Scotia and the Girl Guides of Canada.

Zeno Group Promotes Key Personnel

In a parallel development, the Zeno Group has elevated Julie Georgas to the position of President of Zeno Canada. Georgas has played a pivotal role in expanding Zeno Canada's market presence over the past seven years. Under her leadership, the team has grown exponentially, with over 40 people spread across three markets, and a diverse client portfolio.

Georgas and Shadle: New Roles, New Goals

In her new role, Georgas will continue to provide operational oversight and devise growth strategies for the region. Alongside, Mark Shadle has been promoted to Chief Reputation Strategist. Shadle has been instrumental in developing the agency's corporate affairs practice, with a focus on areas like crisis management and corporate research initiatives. Both Georgas and Shadle are expected to continue their trajectory of growth and development in their new roles.