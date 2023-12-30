en English
Canada

Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:51 pm EST
Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect

Halifax district RCMP is in the midst of an intense investigation following a felonious home invasion in Gaetz Brook. The crime, escalating into a robbery, unfolded on a serene Friday, shattering the peace of the quaint community. The suspect, still at large, compelled a man working on a property into his own home, brandishing a firearm and demanding access to a safe. The contents of the safe, valued at nearly $200,000, were stolen before the suspect restrained the victim and made his swift escape.

Disturbing Daylight Robbery

The incident began subtly enough, with a man operating an excavator on the property. He was abruptly confronted by another individual, armed and dangerous. The suspect wielded his gun, forcing the unsuspecting worker away from his excavator and into the nearby house. What followed was a tense stand-off, with the suspect using his firearm to coerce the victim into unlocking a safe.

High-Value Heist

Inside the safe were items of substantial value, estimated to be close to $200,000. The suspect swiftly collected the valuables, all the while keeping the terrified victim under his control. Once the loot was secured, the suspect restrained the victim, ensuring his getaway was unimpeded. The victim, though physically unharmed, was left bound and in a state of shock.

Suspect Description and Search

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark coloured pants. The RCMP, despite conducting a comprehensive search and forensic examination, have yet to locate the suspect. The authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to step forward. As the investigation presses on, the RCMP is hopeful that their efforts will lead to the suspect’s apprehension and the recovery of the stolen items.

Canada Crime Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

