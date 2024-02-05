Armed Home Invasion in Dundas: Luxury Vehicles Stolen and Family Traumatized

A tranquil morning in Dundas was shattered when four masked men, armed and dangerous, broke into a residence near Hopkins Court and York Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Emerging from a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck, they approached the house, their faces hidden behind balaclavas, their intent as dark as their clothing. This was the beginning of a nightmare for a family that was about to fall victim to an armed home invasion, a violation of their sanctuary that left them shaken and their home ransacked.

Assailants' Brutal Tactics

The assailants did not hesitate to use force to achieve their goal. There were two adult children in the house at the time of the invasion. The invaders held guns to their heads, an unimaginable terror that will leave scars far deeper than physical wounds. They bound the siblings, effectively immobilizing them. Even the family dog did not escape unscathed, left disoriented after an encounter with the intruders.

Theft of Luxury Vehicles

The invaders were not content with the terror they had inflicted. They proceeded to steal two luxury vehicles - a navy blue Audi Q5 and a silver Porsche 992, both sporting Ontario license plates. It was a theft that added a costly financial loss to the emotional trauma the family had suffered.

Police Investigation

Despite the terrifying ordeal, Hamilton police confirmed that there were no physical injuries to the family. The police suspect this was not a random act of violence but a targeted invasion. The perpetrators are believed to be four Black males in their 20s. Local residents are being urged to check their security footage for any suspicious activities around the time of the crime. Det. Sgt. Ben Licop is leading the investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact him.

This incident in Dundas is a chilling testament to the wave of auto thefts behind home invasions that is sweeping across Canada. It is a wake-up call to the community, a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure our neighborhoods remain safe.