Armed and Dangerous: Michael Gunn Wanted by OPP for Robbery and Assault in Minden Hills

In the quiet town of Minden Hills, Ontario, a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Michael Gunn has been issued by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in connection to a robbery and assault that occurred on February 9, 2024. Gunn is wanted for robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The incident unfolded early Friday morning on Parkside Street, where a residential robbery took place, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The police responded promptly, and an investigation ensued.

A Community on Alert

As news of the incident spread, the community of Minden Hills, known for its tranquil atmosphere and low crime rate, found itself on high alert. The OPP has described Gunn as a potential threat to public safety, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Gunn is described as 6'1" with a thin build, short brown hair, a light-brown partial beard, and blue eyes. Distinctive tattoos adorn his forearms – a Canadian flag with a cross on his right arm and a female figure on his left.

A Call for Action

Anyone with information regarding Gunn's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police immediately. The public is advised not to approach Gunn if seen, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

In a statement, the OPP emphasized the importance of community cooperation in such situations: "We rely on the vigilance of our residents to help us maintain the safety and security of our communities. If you see something, say something."

The Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, the OPP is working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the robbery and assault. They are hopeful that with the help of the public, Gunn will be apprehended swiftly, and justice will be served.

In the meantime, the community of Minden Hills remains on alert, their sense of safety temporarily shaken by this uncharacteristic event.

The warrant for Michael Gunn's arrest serves as a stark reminder that even in the most peaceful of communities, the potential for danger lurks. As the OPP continues its investigation, the people of Minden Hills stand united, their resolve strengthened by the knowledge that they can make a difference in maintaining the safety and security of their community.

For those who may encounter Gunn, remember: do not approach him. Contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers with any information.

In the face of this challenge, the spirit of Minden Hills remains unbroken, a testament to the resilience and determination of its residents.