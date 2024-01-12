en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Aritzia Inc. Stock Soars Following Strong Q3 Sales

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Aritzia Inc. Stock Soars Following Strong Q3 Sales

Shares of Vancouver-based clothing retailer, Aritzia Inc., soared by 21% following the announcement of its third-quarter sales, which hit a striking $653.5 million. This figure surpassed the average analyst estimate, which sat at $621.9 million. The third-quarter sales marked a 5% annual increase, alongside a modest 0.5% growth in comparable sales.

Financial Highlights and Market Response

Despite the sales uptick, Aritzia’s net income faced a 39% decrease, falling to $43.1 million. The drop is attributed to higher markdowns for inventory optimization and the pre-opening costs associated with new flagship boutiques. Even with the income decline, analysts responded optimistically. Mark Petrie, a CIBC analyst, upgraded Aritzia’s stock to ‘outperformer’ and raised the price target from $30 to $37 per share. He cited the company’s growth potential, notwithstanding execution issues and consumer caution, as the reason behind his decision.

Company’s Focus on Expansion

In 2023, Aritzia’s stock had fallen by 41% due to high inventory levels and a focus on U.S. expansion. This expansionary plan includes the opening of 11 to 13 new stores and the enlargement of existing flagship stores. The company is also planning to introduce more new products in its spring assortment. Aritzia has also ramped up its digital marketing efforts in the U.S., seeking a larger customer base.

Additional News

In unrelated news, an Ohio woman was not indicted for mishandling the remains of a fetus after miscarrying at home, a case that had concerned reproductive rights groups. In the automotive sector, Canada’s Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, met with representatives from Honda Motor about a potential electric vehicle plant in the country. In aviation news, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident where a panel blew off a Boeing jetliner midflight.

0
Automotive Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
13 mins ago
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
Lexus made headlines at the Tokyo Auto Salon with the unveiling of the LBX Morizo RR Concept, a high-performance hatch version of its LBX SUV. The concept car is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine borrowed from the updated 2024 Toyota GR Yaris, churning out an impressive 224kW and 400Nm of torque. However, this
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
Hertz to Sell Off 20,000 Electric Cars Amid Low Demand and High Maintenance Costs
1 hour ago
Hertz to Sell Off 20,000 Electric Cars Amid Low Demand and High Maintenance Costs
BMW Preps for Major 2024 Overhaul with M Series Updates and New M5
2 hours ago
BMW Preps for Major 2024 Overhaul with M Series Updates and New M5
New Exhibit Revs Up the Nascar Hall of Fame Museum Experience
27 mins ago
New Exhibit Revs Up the Nascar Hall of Fame Museum Experience
Kim Kardashian's Damaged 2022 Range Rover Listed for Sale at a Discount
37 mins ago
Kim Kardashian's Damaged 2022 Range Rover Listed for Sale at a Discount
Amino North America Secures $2M Loan to Tap into EV Sector
1 hour ago
Amino North America Secures $2M Loan to Tap into EV Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
49 seconds
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
1 min
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
1 min
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
2 mins
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
6 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
6 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
8 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
10 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
11 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app