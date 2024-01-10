en English
Business

Aritzia Faces Dwindling Net Income Amidst Rising Revenue in Recent Quarter

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Aritzia Faces Dwindling Net Income Amidst Rising Revenue in Recent Quarter

Vancouver-based apparel retailer, Aritzia Inc., experienced a significant decline in net income in its latest fiscal quarter. The company’s net income plummeted by nearly 39%, dropping to $43.1 million from $70.7 million during the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share also diminished, falling to 38 cents per diluted share as opposed to 61 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of the preceding year.

Aritzia’s Revenue Rises Despite Falling Net Income

While the company witnessed a substantial dip in net income, Aritzia’s net revenue saw an uptick, escalating almost 5% to $653.5 million, a rise from $624.6 million a year earlier. This increment in net revenue occurred regardless of the decrease in net income, presenting a silver lining amidst the financial clouds.

Factors Influencing the Decline in Net Income

The company attributes the slump in net income to an increase in markdowns used to enhance inventory levels and pre-opening lease amortization costs associated with new flagship boutiques. Yet, it was not all gloom for Aritzia. The company experienced a reduction in warehousing and freight costs during the quarter, providing a slight relief to the financial stress.

Adjusted Net Income for the Quarter

Furthermore, Aritzia’s adjusted net income for the quarter stood at $52.7 million, which marks a 31% decrease from the $76.6 million recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This decline in adjusted net income is another key aspect of Aritzia’s recent financial performance.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

