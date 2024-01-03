en English
Business

ARHT Media to Issue Shares for Settling Debenture Interest

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
ARHT Media to Issue Shares for Settling Debenture Interest

ARHT Media Inc., a frontrunner in the realm of hologram technology, has announced its strategy to issue approximately 1.9 million common shares at a rate of $0.065 per share. This move is aimed at settling due interest payments, amounting to roughly $124,282.29, on debentures. The debentures in question were issued in August 2023 with an expiry date of August 3, 2025, and bear an annual interest rate of 15%. The interest can be paid semi-annually either in cash or shares, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Hologram Technology Pioneer

A brainchild of 2014, ARHT Media has been publicly traded and has etched its name as a leader in live hologram technology. It has an extensive operational network spanning across North America, Europe, and Asia, with offices and studios in strategic locations. Its revolutionary technology facilitates real-time holographic presence, catering to a wide spectrum of users ranging from executives, medical experts, and educators to entertainers and thought leaders.

Settling Debts

The common shares issuance is subject to a four-month hold period plus a day, in line with securities legislation. This action also includes transactions with parties related to ARHT Media Inc., categorized as ‘related party transactions’ under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. However, the company has leveraged exemptions as these arrangements do not exceed 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Looking Forward

The press release incorporated forward-looking statements regarding ARHT Media’s plans and the potential of technology monetization. However, such forecasts are subject to various risks and uncertainties prevalent in the technology sector. It is to be noted that the TSX Venture Exchange has not evaluated or approved the contents of the said press release.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, ARHT Media’s innovative approach to dealing with financial obligations presents a unique case of a tech firm’s financial strategy. As the company continues to navigate the intricate dynamics of the technology sector, stakeholders and industry watchers alike will be keenly monitoring the impact of this decision on ARHT Media’s financial health and the broader hologram technology market.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

