Canada

Arctic Outflow Warnings Impacting Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Arctic Outflow Warnings Impacting Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria, East, and North Vancouver Island are currently under arctic outflow warnings as temperatures take a nosedive, with Victoria International Airport registering a chilly -10 C on Friday. The warnings, issued due to the persistently colder-than-normal weather, are expected to remain in effect until Saturday. The icy grip of strong northeast winds is adding to the frigid conditions, making it feel as cold as -21 C in Greater Victoria.

Impact on Local Services

Despite the icy weather, educational institutions in the region, including schools and Royal Roads University, are keeping their doors open. However, changes have been implemented to some school bus routes and stops to accommodate the severe weather. The university officials have also issued warnings regarding the icy conditions on campus. BC Transit services remain operational, with some detours in place, particularly in the West Shore and Sooke areas, due to the icy roads. BC Hydro is also battling a power outage in Nanaimo affecting 1,029 customers, with the cause currently under investigation.

Road Conditions and Weather Forecast

Road conditions across the region vary significantly. DriveBC webcams show clear main roads, but areas like West Shore, Duncan, Ladysmith, and Nanaimo are witnessing more snow accumulation. Temperatures are expected to rise to -7 C today in Victoria and surpass the freezing mark by next week, offering a respite from the current freezing conditions.

Preparing for the Cold

Residents are advised to brace for the cold, with risks of frostbite and hypothermia due to the extreme wind chill. Outdoor activities should be conducted with precautions, and exposed skin should be covered to avoid frostbite. The current weather scenario underscores the need for careful planning and regular checking of road and travel conditions.

Canada Transportation Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

