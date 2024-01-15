Arctic Onslaught: Record-Breaking Cold Grasps British Columbia

An uncommonly frigid day unfolded in British Columbia, shattering six temperature records province-wide, as a result of unseasonal cold temperatures. The typically mild province saw temperatures plummet to record lows in several locations, with Creston experiencing a bitter -22.7 C, eclipsing the previous 1950 record of -21.7 C.

Record-Breaking Cold Enfolds Province

The Okanagan region's Osoyoos was not spared, setting a new low of -18.8 C, a tad colder than the -18.3 C record from 2017. However, the rest of the Okanagan Valley remained just shy of breaking any records. Sechelt, on the other hand, recorded a chilly -7.5 C, surpassing the 1971 record of -6.7 C. Squamish's -12.3 C outdid the -9.7 C record from 2007, while in West Vancouver, the temperature fell to -8.5 C, just nudging past the -8.3 C record from 2005.

The most extreme record was set in Yoho, where the mercury plunged to an icy -39.3 C, breaking the -38.9 C record set in 1972. Despite the relentless cold, British Columbians adapted, setting a new record for energy usage with peak energy consumption reaching 11,300 megawatts. Notably, the province managed to meet the soaring demand without resorting to electricity imports, even extending about 200 megawatts to neighboring Alberta.

Extreme Weather Results in Disruption

The sustained cold spell wreaked havoc province-wide, bursting pipes in homes, businesses, hospitals, and a seniors facility. The resulting evacuations and disruptions added to the challenges faced by British Columbians during this exceptionally cold weather. Traffic disruptions were also frequent, with temperatures dropping to levels not experienced in decades. Even so, the people of British Columbia proved resilient, weathering the storm and adapting to the unprecedented cold.

Looking Forward: A Break in the Freeze?

The forecast suggests a slight respite from the extreme cold, with wintry conditions persisting as an arctic front moves southward. This transition could potentially bring heavy snow, triggering snowfall warnings for some regions. While the end of the week could see temperatures rise to 8 C along the South Coast, the chill is far from over. As British Columbia continues to brave this arctic onslaught, the province stands united against the cold, ready to face whatever winter still has in store.