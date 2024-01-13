en English
Arctic Intrusion Shatters Cold Temperature Records in Greater Victoria

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Arctic Intrusion Shatters Cold Temperature Records in Greater Victoria

In an unprecedented weather event, Greater Victoria and other Island communities shattered long-standing cold temperature records due to an arctic intrusion. Victoria International Airport marked a record low of -10.7°C, surpassing the previous record of -9.4°C set in 1963. Other areas including Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach, and the Malahat also broke previous cold temperature records, with the latter recording a temperature of -13.4°C.

Adapting to the Arctic Outflow

Despite the brutal frigid conditions, local residents have adapted their routines to cope. Brian Skillen and his dog Java continued their exercise regimen, while Monir Moussa braved the icy waters for his regular ocean swims. Dave Willett, a native who enjoys lengthy walks, also adjusted his routine to accommodate the cold.

Weather Forecast and Impacts

The arctic outflow, affecting Greater Victoria, Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, and Southern Gulf Islands, is predicted to persist through Saturday with wind chill values potentially reaching near -20°C. Although these extreme conditions are expected to moderate by Saturday afternoon, they may remain near -10 to -20 through Sunday morning. The cold snap might even lead to the return of snow early next week.

Community Response and Precautions

Despite the cold snap, schools remained open with some adjustments to transportation. Maintenance services reported no major issues while B.C. Transit buses were mostly running as usual, barring some detours in icy areas. However, certain areas like Saanich imposed restrictions such as closing the Churchill Drive gate to vehicle access due to freezing conditions.

In the wake of these record-breaking temperatures, Greater Victoria’s residents have demonstrated resilience and adaptability. As the cold snap continues, the community is ready to face further challenges with the same determination.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

