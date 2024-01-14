en English
Arctic Chill in British Columbia Leads to Surge in Calls for Frozen Pipes

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Record-breaking low temperatures in British Columbia have led to widespread problems for residents, with frozen water pipes leaving many without heat and water. In Greater Victoria, a surge of service calls to local plumbing companies tells a story of discomfort and disrupted domestic life.

Arctic Chill Sweeps Through British Columbia

On Friday, an Arctic air mass descended over the province, breaking dozens of temperature records according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The South Coast and Fraser Valley regions bore the brunt of the cold, with weather warnings emphasizing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Such severe conditions can escalate quickly to emergencies, paramedics warned.

Residents Grapple with Frozen Pipes

Among the unfortunate consequences of this cold snap, residents across Greater Victoria woke to frozen water pipes. Samantha Scott and Scott Andrews, a Saanich family including their son, were among them, discovering on a Saturday morning that a frozen pipe outside their home had left them without water. A similar plight befell the occupants of the Villa Royale apartment building who attributed their lack of heat and water to the freezing weather. The Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke also had to evacuate their guests due to flooding caused by a possibly burst frozen pipe, causing substantial damage to the hotel.

Plumbing Companies Respond to Surge in Calls

Rather Be Pumping, a local plumbing company, reported a significant increase in service calls for frozen pipes. Jarod Hughes from the company stressed that when temperatures drop below freezing, water in outdoor pipes can freeze and potentially burst, leading to serious damage and insurance claims. Hughes advised residents to winterize their homes by turning off outdoor taps, disconnecting hoses, and covering faucets with foam or insulation. For thawing frozen taps, he suggested using a hair dryer and turning the tap to a dribble.

Following their experience, the Saanich family planned to create an emergency kit with ample water supplies for future incidents. They also learned from Saanich crews, who responded to numerous calls about frozen pipes, to keep a tap running at a slow drip to prevent freezing in the future. Despite the hardship caused by the freezing temperatures, the experience has left residents more prepared for future cold snaps.

Canada Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

