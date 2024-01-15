en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Arctic Blast Strains Alberta’s Power Grid, Residents Urged to Conserve Energy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Arctic Blast Strains Alberta’s Power Grid, Residents Urged to Conserve Energy

Alberta witnessed a chilling cold wave, pushing the province’s energy grid to its limits. Unprecedented temperatures and heightened electricity demand had officials urging residents to conserve power, averting potential rotating outages. Alberta Electric System Operator’s (AESO) emergency alert led to a significant reduction in demand, thereby preventing a power crisis. The province’s electricity consumption hit an all-time high, and the last resort of rotating power outages, last seen in 2013, was narrowly avoided.

Extreme Weather Impacts Power Grids

The arctic blast strained power grids from Texas to Alberta, with power prices surging and potential energy emergencies on the horizon. The severe cold disrupted natural gas storage facilities, leading to further supply issues. Wind chills in British Columbia and the Prairies made temperatures feel like -30°C to -50°C, contributing to the strain on Alberta’s power grid. Unfavorable weather conditions in neighboring Saskatchewan and British Columbia also affected electricity sharing in Alberta.

Emergency Alerts and Energy Conservation

Alberta’s emergency alert was the result of extreme conditions, including the coldest night in 50 years, a particularly low wind event, a lack of import availability, and an unexpected gas plant outage. At one point, the province’s energy grid had as little as 10 megawatts in reserve power. Residents were urged to reduce power and conserve electricity during peak periods, with the AESO stressing the need for regulatory flexibility to better manage the province’s energy during winter.

Response and Assistance from Neighboring Provinces

During the power shortage, neighboring province Saskatchewan came to Alberta’s aid, providing 153 megawatts of power. B.C.’s public energy utility, BC Hydro, also sent about 200 megawatts of power to Alberta after the grid alert. The assistance from neighboring provinces highlights the interconnectedness and mutual support within the Canadian energy landscape.

0
Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
Energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is making waves in the stock market as a non-tech growth stock. The company has secured a robust position as the third-largest player in the energy drink market, trailing only industry giants Monster and Red Bull. Holding over 10% of the market share, Celsius’s growth trajectory is driven by
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
43 mins ago
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
47 mins ago
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Sum 41 Announces Final Tour, Marking the End of an Era
18 mins ago
Sum 41 Announces Final Tour, Marking the End of an Era
Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Causes Major Disruption on Highway 5 Near Hope
27 mins ago
Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Causes Major Disruption on Highway 5 Near Hope
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
36 mins ago
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
1 min
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
2 mins
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
2 mins
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
2 mins
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
3 mins
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
3 mins
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
3 mins
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
5 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
6 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
60 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app