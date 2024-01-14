Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia

The province of British Columbia is grappling with a surge in emergency calls attributed to severe cold-related medical issues. The influx of calls comes in the wake of an Arctic air mass that has brought with it extremely frigid temperatures across the region. BC Emergency Health Services has reported a dramatic spike in 911 calls, from a mere three on Monday up to 18 by Friday.

Paramedics Advise Non-Emergency Cases to Seek Alternate Aid

Paramedic information officer, Brian Twaites, has voiced concern over the situation, urging those with non-emergency cold-related ailments to consider calling 811 or visiting an urgent care centre. This measure, Twaites believes, will help streamline emergency services for those in dire need of immediate medical attention, such as severe hypothermia and frostbite victims.

Beware of Frozen Waterways

Despite the harsh weather conditions, there have been sightings of individuals on frozen waterways. This reckless behaviour has elicited warnings from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation. The board advises against skating on ponds and lakes due to the inconsistent ice thickness and visible cracks, which pose a significant danger to the public.

BCAA Sees Surge in Roadside Assistance Calls

Moreover, BCAA has reported a doubling in calls for roadside assistance amid the cold snap. The organization primarily attributes this rise to older car batteries failing and accidents brought on by slick conditions. BCAA advises residents to prepare for travel delays by carrying extra clothing and snacks and ensuring a full gas tank. The organization also strongly recommends staying home for those without proper winter tires.