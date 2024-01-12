en English
Canada

Arctic Blast Grips Canada: Severe Cold Snap Hits Hard

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
A severe cold snap, triggered by an Arctic air mass, is currently engulfing parts of Canada — Yukon, the Northwest Territories, British Columbia (B.C.), Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings, describing this occurrence as the first Arctic intrusion of the year. With wind chills potentially dropping to -55 degrees in certain regions, this cold wave imposes a significant threat to those without adequate protection.

Alberta: In the Grip of Extreme Cold

Alberta, a province in Canada, is experiencing some of the harshest conditions. Edmonton, the capital city, has recorded temperatures as low as -34.8 C. The forecast predicts these conditions will worsen, with lows of -38 and -39 C in the city and even colder temperatures beyond the city limits. Windchills of -40 or less have compelled the issuance of extreme cold warnings, as they can cause frostbite within minutes. The Edmonton International Airport has been affected too, with the cold weather causing flight disruptions. The authorities have urged travellers to verify their flight status prior to heading to the airport.

Widespread Impact of the Cold Snap

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Alberta, where temperatures are reaching as low as -45°C with wind chills. This cold snap’s drastic impact extends to travel delays, school closures, and greater feed requirements for cattle. The warning from ECCC emphasizes that temperatures feeling like -40 or even -55 in some parts pose a risk of frostbite developing within minutes on exposed skin. Populations such as young children, older adults, and those without proper shelter are at increased risk.

Western Canada: A Frozen Landscape

The extreme cold snap has ushered in temperatures close to -50 to Western Canada, resulting in closed ski resorts, cancelled zoo penguin walks, and car troubles for residents. Parts of Yukon, the Northwest Territories, B.C., Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba are under extreme cold or Arctic outflow warnings. The cold weather has led to school closures and hazardous driving conditions in some areas, with frostbite and hypothermia posing significant concerns for Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria. The forecast suggests that these sub-zero temperatures are likely to persist for the next three to four days, potentially breaking records on the West Coast.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

