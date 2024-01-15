Arctic Airmass Triggers Cold Weather Alerts Across Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a cold weather alert for Strathroy, western Middlesex County, and London and eastern Middlesex County due to extreme cold conditions. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise outdoors as temperatures are expected to drop to -15 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -24 C. The alert in Strathroy and western Middlesex County was active throughout Sunday and was expected to continue overnight into Monday. In London and eastern Middlesex County, the alert began at 5 p.m. Sunday with similar temperatures expected.

Impact of the Deep Freeze

This deep freeze, caused by an airmass from the high Arctic, has resulted in nearly 450 crashes on Ontario Provincial Police-patrolled roads across rural Southwestern Ontario. Warming centres and winter emergency warming spaces have been opened to provide shelter for those in need. Despite the cold, London may be spared from massive snowfall, with only a couple of centimetres expected to fall. In addition to the cold weather alerts, an extreme cold warning is in effect for Windsor Essex with wind chill values as cold as minus 30 expected to continue until later Monday morning. These extreme conditions pose greater risks for vulnerable groups like young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and those without proper shelter.

Weather-Related Incidents and Precautions

Multiple incidents related to winter weather have been reported, including bus cancellations, school closures, and a police standoff. Drivers are also being ticketed for violating the winter weather parking ban in Ottawa. The Health Unit has advised residents to stay in heated buildings, dress in multiple layers, avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages and strenuous exercise, and keep track of the weather forecast. Residents are also advised to be aware of symptoms of cold illness and know the locations of warming centers in the City of London.

Arctic Blast Across Britain

Similar cold weather conditions are being experienced in Britain, with snow and ice warnings in place across the country due to an upcoming Arctic blast. The Met Office has issued multiple yellow snow and ice warnings across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, and parts of Wales. The National Highways has issued a severe weather alert for snow that could leave drivers stranded. The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber health alert and support is available for vulnerable households amid the biting cold weather. Drivers are advised to plan ahead as rural communities could be temporarily cut off due to snow and ice affecting the north west.