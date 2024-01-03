Archival Organizations Strive for Inclusive History Preservation Amid Reconciliation

Preservation of historical records, especially those containing obsolete and offensive references to Indigenous people, presents a significant challenge for archival organizations committed to the process of reconciliation. Heather Bidzinski, the head of archives at the University of Manitoba and chair of the Association for Manitoba Archives, emphasizes the necessity to maintain these records, underscoring their role in documenting past societal attitudes and instances of violence.

Updating Language, Not Altering Records

The proposed solution to this conundrum involves updating the language used to describe archival collections, while ensuring the original documents remain unaltered. This approach is crucial in preserving historical authenticity while mitigating the potential for re-traumatization. On this account, archives have begun including content warnings about potentially offensive language on their websites.

Collaborating with Indigenous Communities

Beyond altering the language, there is a growing call for increased collaboration with Indigenous communities. The intent is to ensure their perspectives are not just represented but respected. Working hand-in-hand with community members to identify relevant content, archival organizations aim to create a more comprehensive and inclusive historical narrative.

Preserving History, Promoting Education

Sandra Krahn, executive director of the Manitoba Association for Rights and Liberties, supports this retention of the historical record. She stresses that remaining true to history is crucial for education and understanding. The inclusion of oral histories can provide a richer understanding of the past, blending traditional and modern methodologies to provide a more holistic view of history. Heather Bidzinski echoes this sentiment, pledging a commitment to work with community members and leaders to determine how these records should be described and accessed by the public.