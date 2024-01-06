en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

AR Rahman Honored with Street Naming in Canada on His 57th Birthday

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
AR Rahman Honored with Street Naming in Canada on His 57th Birthday

Internationally renowned musician, AR Rahman, marks his 57th birthday, not just with worldwide wishes but with a unique tribute. A street in Canada now bears his name, an honor reflecting the far-reaching influence of his music. Rahman, moved by this recognition, expressed his profound gratitude towards the Mayor of Markham, the Indian Consulate General, and the Canadian public.

A Surprising Birthday Gift

As Rahman stepped into his 57th year, the city of Markham, Canada, celebrated his legacy by naming a street after him. The musician, born as A. S. Dileep Kumar on January 6, 1967, in Chennai, India, conveyed his heartfelt thanks and voiced his surprise, as he had not anticipated such an honour. This tribute is a testament to Rahman’s global influence and his capacity to inspire through his art.

AR Rahman: The Journey of a Music Maestro

Rahman’s journey to international acclaim began with his soundtrack for the 1992 film ‘Roja’. His fame transcended boundaries with his award-winning scores for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. His repertoire spans multiple languages and includes compositions for numerous films. His work has garnered him several National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, Grammy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards.

Looking Ahead: Rahman’s Musical Motivation

In response to the honor, Rahman mentioned that this recognition not only fills him with a sense of responsibility but also serves as a source of motivation. He is spurred on to achieve greater heights in his career, aiming to continue influencing and inspiring through his music. The naming of AR Rahman Street is more than a tribute; it is a reminder of his enduring impact on the world of music.

0
Canada India Music
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
8 mins ago
Oshawa Home Sells for Over Asking: A Reflection of Real Estate Investment Trends
In a testament to the allure of investment opportunities in the real estate sector, a bungalow in Oshawa, Ontario, has been sold for a price significantly above the initial asking amount. The property, a two-bedroom dwelling, was listed for $699,900 and eventually sold for an impressive $780,000, exceeding the asking price by $80,100. Property’s Potential:
Oshawa Home Sells for Over Asking: A Reflection of Real Estate Investment Trends
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
1 hour ago
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
Hamilton Grapples with RVs in Parking Lots as Housing Crisis Symptom
1 hour ago
Hamilton Grapples with RVs in Parking Lots as Housing Crisis Symptom
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
34 mins ago
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
36 mins ago
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Calima Energy to Sell Blackspur Oil to Astara Energy for C$75 Million
1 hour ago
Calima Energy to Sell Blackspur Oil to Astara Energy for C$75 Million
Latest Headlines
World News
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
26 seconds
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
1 min
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
2 mins
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
3 mins
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
3 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
5 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
6 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
9 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app