Canada

Aquatic Monkey Leads Cleanup Operation at Sasamat Lake

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
When Clay Helkenberg, also known as the Aquatic Monkey, dove into the depths of Sasamat Lake, he was on a mission. It wasn’t the allure of submerged treasures that drew him but the chance to clean up and give back to the environment. The dive, which was part of a larger cleanup operation, saw Helkenberg and his team collect a staggering 144 pounds of waste, including a functioning cell phone that was later returned to its rightful owner.

The Journey of the Aquatic Monkey

Helkenberg’s journey to becoming the Aquatic Monkey began during the COVID-19 pandemic. After being laid off from two jobs, he found himself with time on his hands and a cause close to his heart. He channeled his love for diving and the environment into a cleanup initiative that spans water bodies from Kelowna to Tofino.

As a diving enthusiast, Helkenberg was acutely aware of the effects of pollution on local waterways and aquatic life. His initiative, therefore, aims to raise awareness about these issues and inspire others to care for the environment. His cleanup efforts, documented meticulously on social media and his YouTube channel, serve as a rallying cry for environmental conservation.

A Dive into Sasamat Lake

The cleanup dive at Sasamat Lake was a testament to the effectiveness of Helkenberg’s initiative. Despite the cold and low-visibility conditions, divers of various experience levels came together for the cause. The dive resulted in the recovery of numerous items, from the mundane, such as bottles and cans, to the surprising, like high-tech devices.

Small Victories and Broader Goals

Among the items recovered was a functioning cell phone, which Helkenberg managed to return to its owner through creative investigative methods. This small victory, however, is just one part of a larger picture. The overarching goal of Helkenberg’s initiative is to encourage environmental stewardship. By showcasing the impact of pollution on our waterways and the difference cleanup efforts can make, Helkenberg hopes to inspire others to join the fight against pollution.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Canada

