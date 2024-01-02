April Rietdyk: A Legacy of Service and Resilience in Chatham-Kent

April Rietdyk, a stalwart municipal leader in Chatham-Kent, has recently retired after an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades. Rietdyk, who served as the general manager of community human services, has been a significant figure in addressing some of the most pressing social issues faced by the community, including homelessness and the affordable housing crisis.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Rietdyk has played an instrumental role in handling critical incidents that affected the locality. These include providing assistance to residents during the flooding along Erie Shore Drive, playing a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic, and offering aid in the aftermath of the Wheatley gas explosion. In each of these instances, she demonstrated a strong sense of leadership and compassion, driven by her unwavering commitment to the well-being of the community.

A Pillar of Strength and Resilience

In her final council meeting, Rietdyk reflected on her tenure with a sense of satisfaction. She spoke positively about her experiences, attributing her success to the excellent staff and community partners at Chatham-Kent public health. Her tenure was marked by steadfast dedication and adaptability, traits highly commended by chief administrator Michael Duben.

Committed to Community Progress

Rietdyk’s legacy is one of service, resilience, and commitment to community progress. Her contributions have made Chatham-Kent a better place, as acknowledged by Mayor Darrin Canniff. As she concludes her tenure, the community she served so diligently looks forward to building upon the firm foundation she has established.