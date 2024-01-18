ApprenticeSearch.com Empowers Women in Skilled Trades through Gateway to the Trades Program

ApprenticeSearch.com, backed by the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund, is breaking barriers and empowering women to enter skilled trades with its Gateway to the Trades program. Remarkably, women comprise 25% of the program's participants, a figure that significantly outperforms the national average of 3.7% of women in the construction workforce.

Boosting Women's Participation in Skilled Trades

Under the aegis of Premier Doug Ford, Ontario has witnessed a 24% surge in apprenticeship registrations, with the proportion of women nearing the 30% mark. This notable uptick is a testament to the administration's commitment to augment diversity in the skilled trades. Kelly Hoey, the Executive Director of ApprenticeSearch.com, revealed that the platform boasts over 5,000 registered female users, accounting for over 20% of their user base. This figure towers above the national average, further reinforcing the program's success.

A Multifaceted Approach to Empowerment

The Gateway to the Trades program offers a comprehensive approach to empowerment, providing participants with essential skills and creating a conduit to meaningful employment in the skilled trades sector. A unique feature of the program is the monthly Women in Skilled Trades Peer Mentorship Group, a platform that currently serves over 700 participants, fostering a supportive network for women in the trades.

Incentivizing Employers, Accelerating Growth

In addition to empowering women, the program offers a wage subsidy to employers who hire program graduates, mitigating their hiring, onboarding, and training costs. This dual approach not only incentivizes employers to hire more women but also accelerates the growth of the skilled trades workforce. Moreover, the program aligns seamlessly with Ontario's housing and infrastructure objectives, addressing the high demand for skilled tradespeople.

Since its inception in 1999, ApprenticeSearch.com has emerged as a vital cog in the skilled trades labor market, fostering workforce development and championing diversity. Its Gateway to the Trades program is a shining example of its commitment to these goals.