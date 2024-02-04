Applications Open for Simcoe County's 2024 Tourism, Culture, and Sport Enhancement Fund

The County of Simcoe has officially opened applications for its 2024 Tourism, Culture, and Sport Enhancement Fund. A generous budget of $400,000, allocated by the county council, is set to aid projects and experiences aimed at enhancing the region's tourism, culture, and sports sectors. Warden Basil Clarke reaffirmed the county's dedication to fortifying the local economy and community by investing in these key areas.

Investment for Growth

The fund is designed with a vision to augment awareness, accessibility, and participation in Simcoe County's diverse offerings. It seeks not only to foster industry partnerships but also to support innovative programming. The ultimate goal: contribute to the economic health and identity of Simcoe County.

Eligibility and Scope

Organizations are invited to apply for funding for a wide array of initiatives. These range from marketing to trails development, public art, sports tourism, workforce development, research, and signage. While each organization can submit only one application, the funding potential is substantial. Apart from signage projects, which can receive up to $20,000, other projects can be funded up to $10,000.

Application and Review Process

Organizations have until February 29, 2024, to submit their applications. Following this, a dedicated grant task force will undertake the task of reviewing each submission. For those interested in applying, further information and application guidelines are readily available on the county's official website. Any queries can be directed to the county's tourism staff via email.