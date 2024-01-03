en English
Business

Apple’s Retail Expansion: New Stores on the Horizon despite Setbacks

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Apple's Retail Expansion: New Stores on the Horizon despite Setbacks

Apple, the first company to reach market capitalizations of 1 trillion, 2 trillion, and 3 trillion, is set to expand its retail footprint with plans to open three new stores in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta. Despite challenges in 2022, including supply chain diversification and shifting some iPhone production to India, the tech titan continues to invest in retail locations.

Los Angeles Store: South Bay’s New Attraction

In Los Angeles, Apple is slated to open a new store in the South Bay region’s Center mall in Torrance, California. Expected to launch in March 2024, this store will occupy spaces previously held by J.Crew and Chico’s, further enhancing Apple’s presence in the retail sector.

Toronto and Atlanta Stores: Relocation Plans

In the Greater Toronto Area, Apple aims to relocate its Square One mall store in Mississauga to a larger second-floor space above the food court. The relocation, initially planned for November, has been delayed. This expansion is a clear sign of Apple’s continued commitment to its Canadian customers, with 28 stores already operating across the country, including standalone locations in Vancouver and Montreal.

Simultaneously, Apple intends to relocate its first-generation Mall of Georgia store in Buford, northeast of Atlanta, to a larger space within the same mall. Like the Toronto store, this relocation has been delayed past late-year expectations.

Withdrawal and Closures

Despite this expansion, Apple had to withdraw from The One retail project in Toronto due to construction delays and a bankruptcy involving a $1.6 billion debt. In addition, January saw the closure of two stores in Cupertino and Honolulu. Yet, these setbacks have not deterred Apple from its retail expansion strategy, proving its resilience in the face of adversity.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

