Brazil

Appia Expands Mining Claims by 133% at PCH Project in Brazil

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Appia Expands Mining Claims by 133% at PCH Project in Brazil

Canadian mining company, Appia has announced a massive expansion of its mining claims at the PCH project in Goiás, Brazil. The company’s land package has mushroomed by 133% to 40,963.18 hectares across 22 claim blocks. This significant increase includes 12 new claims independently staked by Appia, providing the company with an exceptional opportunity to discover potential critical mineral resources.

Unlocking Brazil’s Mineral-rich Landscape

The decision to expand follows promising results from initial drilling at the Target IV and Buriti zones. It also underlines Appia’s commitment to exploring the northern corridor’s potential, an area that shares similar geological features with those hosting critical rare earth minerals. This move marks a pivotal moment for Appia in Brazil as they aim to develop a series of potential target zones, effectively doubling the size of their overall land package within the prolific alkali province.

Appia’s Global Footprint

Appia’s operations extend beyond Brazil. The company also operates in Saskatchewan, where it holds exploration rights over 113,837.15 hectares. In Ontario, the company has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares spread across five mineralized zones. The PCH project’s total area now includes an additional 23,412.11 hectares from the new claims.

Appia’s Strategic Expansion

This expansion signifies a strategic move for Appia, reflecting its commitment to unlocking the opportunities in Brazil’s mineral-rich landscape. It provides the company with new arenas to explore potential critical mineral resource discoveries and strengthens its strategic plans. Appia invites interested parties to visit its website and investor relations resources for further information.

Brazil Canada
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

