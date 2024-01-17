Anti-Mandate Activist David Lindsay Convicted of Assault and Contempt of Court

David Lindsay, known for his public opposition to COVID-19 mandates, has been convicted on two counts of assault and is due for sentencing in April. The charges stem from an incident on August 19, 2021, at an Interior Health building, where a protest was organized.
A Clash at Interior Health
During the protest, Lindsay reportedly defied an order from Gregory Smith, the manager of protection services at Interior Health, not to enter the building. Smith testified that he anticipated Lindsay trying to push past him, a claim supported by video evidence showing Lindsay making physical contact with Smith. This confrontation led to the assault charges against Lindsay.
Contempt of Court
In addition to the assault charges, Lindsay will face sentencing on a count of contempt of court from June 16, 2023. This charge was brought forward after Lindsay failed to adhere to a judge's directive during his trial. He made an unsuccessful attempt to challenge the Crown counsel for contempt, but his claim was dismissed by the court.
The Vexatious Litigant
The trial, which began in March and was expected to last for just three days, was extended due to Lindsay's initial reluctance to engage. Lindsay has been classified as a vexatious litigant, a label assigned to individuals who frequently engage in baseless legal actions to harass or subdue adversaries. Consequently, Lindsay now requires court approval for any legal actions he initiates.