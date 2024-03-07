Andrew Currie's 'The Invisibles' Set for World Premiere at Cinequest, LIFT Announces 2024 Residents

Toronto-based director Andrew Currie's latest fantasy drama, The Invisibles, co-written with Colin Aussant and starring Blake Nelson, is poised for its world premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, California, on March 10. This marks a significant moment for Quadrant Motion Pictures and Resolute Films, with the film exploring themes of invisibility and existence in a parallel dimension.

Expanding North Residency Program

Simultaneously, the Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto (LIFT) has unveiled its Expanding North residents for 2024, selecting Scarborough filmmaker Niya Abdullahi and Norwegian visual artist Anette Gellein. This residency fosters the development of analogue filmmaking skills and the production of expanded cinema works, highlighting LIFT's commitment to supporting innovative cinematic expressions across the Nordic region and beyond.

Seguridad's World Premiere

Adding to the season's excitement, Newfoundland and Labrador writer-director Tamara Segura's documentary Seguridad, produced by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), will have its world premiere at the Miami Film Festival next month. Segura's film delves into personal and historical narratives, connecting her father's past with the Cuban Revolution, showcasing her unique voice in documentary filmmaking.

Implications for Canadian Cinema

These developments underscore the vibrancy and diversity of Canadian cinema on the international stage. From Currie's exploration of unseen worlds in The Invisibles to the innovative training provided by LIFT's residency program, and Segura's introspective documentary journey in Seguridad, these events highlight the dynamic range of storytelling and filmmaking emerging from Canada. As these films and programs make their mark, they not only showcase Canadian talent but also contribute to the global dialogue on cinema's evolving landscape.