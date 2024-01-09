Analysis Highlights Growth in Canada’s International Remittance Market

Canada’s international remittance market is experiencing steady growth, as highlighted in a recent analysis for Q2 2023. The report, added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offerings, provides a comprehensive look into transaction values, volumes, and consumer demographics associated with both inbound and outbound remittances.

Inbound and Outbound Remittances: A Growth Analysis

For inbound remittances, the market saw a 1.9% year-on-year growth, reaching a market size of US$859.8 million in 2023. Outbound remittances also increased by 1.7%, culminating in a market valuation of US$8.31 billion. These figures underline the resilience and steady ascent of Canada’s international remittance sector.

The Impact of Digital and Mobile Channels

The analysis emphasises the significant role of digital and mobile channels in propelling remittance transactions. As the world becomes increasingly connected, digital wallets and mobile banking options have emerged as key financial tools, breaking down barriers of cross-border money movement to improve speed, transparency, and accessibility.

The collaboration between Visa and CIBC, for instance, has enabled clients to send funds across borders more conveniently using digital wallets. Such advancements are driven by rapidly changing consumer demands, with global numbers for digital wallets expected to cross 5.2 billion by 2026.

Consumer Demographics and Market Strategies

The report provides strategic data on remittance trends by factors such as age, income, and occupation. Offering consumer profiling insights, it empowers businesses, financial institutions, and investors to make informed decisions and capitalise on opportunities within Canada’s international remittance sector.

These insights are invaluable for tailoring market strategies and anticipating consumer trends. By understanding the demographics of remittance users, stakeholders can better serve their needs and drive growth in this evolving market.

Future Perspectives and Market Forecasts

The analysis also offers a view of the competitive remittance market landscapes in Canada, providing an in-depth look into remittance flows by key regions and states. Additionally, it forecasts market growth and explores key sending and receiving countries, enabling stakeholders to anticipate and adapt to changes in the remittance market.

By leveraging industry best practices and an unbiased proprietary analytics platform, the report aids in assessing potential investment opportunities, thereby guiding businesses, financial institutions, and investors in making informed decisions and developing strategies aligned with consumer trends and preferences.