Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria’s Ian Stewart Complex

In an incident of swift action and teamwork, an ammonia leak at the University of Victoria’s Ian Stewart complex was successfully contained on January 13, 2024. The emergency response was initiated after a maintenance worker detected an issue and promptly alerted the authorities.

Immediate Response and Containment

Around 9:30 a.m., approximately 15 firefighters from both the Saanich and Oak Bay fire departments arrived at the scene. The team managed to isolate the leak effectively to the rear mechanical room of the complex, which services the ice rink. The quick and efficient response ensured that the hazard was contained without reaching the larger premises of the university.

Avoidance of Further Complications

Acting platoon captain Jerry Tomljenovic of the Saanich Fire Department pointed out the absence of staff and sports teams in the building at the time of the incident. The timing played a crucial role in averting possible complications and ensuring the safety of the university community.

Risk of Ammonia Leaks

Ammonia leaks, such as the one experienced at the Ian Stewart complex, pose significant hazards. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia can cause severe burns and even be life-threatening. The prompt action of the firefighters in this incident prevented any potential harm. However, the cause of the leak remains unknown and is still under investigation.

The Ian Stewart complex, built in 1964, served as the main recreational facility for the University of Victoria until the opening of CARSA in 2015. Today, the complex continues to house an active ice arena among other facilities, emphasizing the importance of prompt and effective emergency responses to ensure the safety of its users.