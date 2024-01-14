en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria’s Ian Stewart Complex

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:50 pm EST
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria’s Ian Stewart Complex

In an incident of swift action and teamwork, an ammonia leak at the University of Victoria’s Ian Stewart complex was successfully contained on January 13, 2024. The emergency response was initiated after a maintenance worker detected an issue and promptly alerted the authorities.

Immediate Response and Containment

Around 9:30 a.m., approximately 15 firefighters from both the Saanich and Oak Bay fire departments arrived at the scene. The team managed to isolate the leak effectively to the rear mechanical room of the complex, which services the ice rink. The quick and efficient response ensured that the hazard was contained without reaching the larger premises of the university.

Avoidance of Further Complications

Acting platoon captain Jerry Tomljenovic of the Saanich Fire Department pointed out the absence of staff and sports teams in the building at the time of the incident. The timing played a crucial role in averting possible complications and ensuring the safety of the university community.

Risk of Ammonia Leaks

Ammonia leaks, such as the one experienced at the Ian Stewart complex, pose significant hazards. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia can cause severe burns and even be life-threatening. The prompt action of the firefighters in this incident prevented any potential harm. However, the cause of the leak remains unknown and is still under investigation.

The Ian Stewart complex, built in 1964, served as the main recreational facility for the University of Victoria until the opening of CARSA in 2015. Today, the complex continues to house an active ice arena among other facilities, emphasizing the importance of prompt and effective emergency responses to ensure the safety of its users.

0
Accidents Canada Fire
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has identified a total of 32 accident-prone areas in the Kozhikode district on national and state highways. However, despite this alarming identification, effective measures to curb accidents remain conspicuous by their absence. The updated list includes 18 spots on national highways and eight within city limits, drawing
Accident-Prone Areas in Kozhikode: Surveillance Cameras and Black Spots Not Enough?
Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway
21 mins ago
Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
25 mins ago
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
12 mins ago
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County
12 mins ago
Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
16 mins ago
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
Latest Headlines
World News
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
27 seconds
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
2 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
3 mins
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
3 mins
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
3 mins
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
4 mins
Holy Cross Triumphs Over Lehigh in Breathtaking College Basketball Match
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
4 mins
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app