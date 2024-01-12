Amino North America Secures $2M Loan to Tap into EV Sector

A strategic move by Amino North America, an automotive parts manufacturer based in St. Thomas, Ontario, is set to propel the company into the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry. A $2-million loan from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) will bolster the company’s production capabilities, paving the way for an expansion into new horizons.

Investing in the Future of Automotive

Seeking to harness the potential of the flourishing EV sector, Amino North America plans to channel the funds into the purchase of new press lines and the potential production of battery compartments for EVs. This diversification promises to add to their existing range of products, which includes fenders and bumpers.

A Strategic Expansion

With a history of approximately 20 years in St. Thomas, the subsidiary of a Japanese firm is also situated near the future site of Volkswagen’s $7-billion EV battery plant, primed for operation by 2027. The loan will facilitate a 42,000-square-foot expansion of Amino’s facility, promising to safeguard 45 out of the total 75 jobs at the plant.

Boosting the Region’s Economy

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston applauded the move, illustrating the city’s industrial prowess and its prospects of becoming a contemporary manufacturing center. The growth of the automotive sector, particularly the EV industry, is seen as a cornerstone of the region’s economy. Companies like Stellantis are also making substantial EV-related investments in Southern Ontario, underlining the region’s appeal as an automotive hub. The announcement was made by MP Filomena Tassi, responsible for FedDev Ontario, and was supported by London North Centre Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos, who stressed the importance of the supply chain and the thriving EV sector.