Amid Conflict, Canadian Veteran to Fulfill Zionist Dream; Israel Sees Immigration Surge

In a heartwarming tale of resilience and dedication, 96-year-old Canadian veteran Irving Matlow is preparing to fulfil his 75-year-long Zionist dream by becoming one of Israel’s newest and oldest citizens. This decision comes despite the recent deadly Hamas attack that claimed 1,200 Israeli lives. Matlow’s profound connection to Israel was established back in 1948 when he quit his studies to serve in the Israel Defence Forces, playing a crucial role in a brigade that captured a significant portion of central Israel. Even though he returned to Toronto after the war, his dream of residing in the nation he helped shape never waned.

Immigration Trends: A Rising Zionism

Israel has seen a surge in immigration, with about 45,000 individuals making the move in 2023. This figure, though lower than the influx during the Ukraine conflict in 2022, signifies a robust trend. Nefesh B’Nefesh, an Israeli organization, reported a staggering 142% spike in applications from North America, primarily driven by a robust sense of Zionism. Unique migrant stories, such as the Appels from Victoria, B.C., and Laurence Ittah from Montreal, illustrate the diverse motivations leading North American Jews to relocate to Israel.

Personal Stories: A Quest for Community and Safety

The Appels, who owned a kosher bakery, found it challenging to maintain an Orthodox lifestyle in Victoria and were unnerved by the antisemitism they faced in Montreal. They chose to move to Israel in search of a stronger sense of community and the assurance of security. Similar was the case with Ittah, a school teacher, whose experiences with antisemitism in Montreal and a yearning to reunite with her family in Israel motivated her to immigrate, despite the recent conflict.

Remembering the Past: Willie Glaser’s Legacy

In another story of Jewish resilience and contribution, Willie Glaser, a Holocaust survivor and a decorated Second World War Polish army veteran, recently passed away at the age of 102. Glaser, who served as a radio operator in the First Polish Armored Division and partook in the Normandy landings, left an indelible mark on the Hebrew Foundation School students in Dollard des Ormeaux, Montreal. Glaser, who spent his later years recounting his experiences, relocated to Montreal after spending three years in the Polish forces and became a volunteer with the Montreal Holocaust Museum and the Canadian Jewish Archives.