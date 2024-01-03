en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Amid Conflict, Canadian Veteran to Fulfill Zionist Dream; Israel Sees Immigration Surge

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Amid Conflict, Canadian Veteran to Fulfill Zionist Dream; Israel Sees Immigration Surge

In a heartwarming tale of resilience and dedication, 96-year-old Canadian veteran Irving Matlow is preparing to fulfil his 75-year-long Zionist dream by becoming one of Israel’s newest and oldest citizens. This decision comes despite the recent deadly Hamas attack that claimed 1,200 Israeli lives. Matlow’s profound connection to Israel was established back in 1948 when he quit his studies to serve in the Israel Defence Forces, playing a crucial role in a brigade that captured a significant portion of central Israel. Even though he returned to Toronto after the war, his dream of residing in the nation he helped shape never waned.

Immigration Trends: A Rising Zionism

Israel has seen a surge in immigration, with about 45,000 individuals making the move in 2023. This figure, though lower than the influx during the Ukraine conflict in 2022, signifies a robust trend. Nefesh B’Nefesh, an Israeli organization, reported a staggering 142% spike in applications from North America, primarily driven by a robust sense of Zionism. Unique migrant stories, such as the Appels from Victoria, B.C., and Laurence Ittah from Montreal, illustrate the diverse motivations leading North American Jews to relocate to Israel.

Personal Stories: A Quest for Community and Safety

The Appels, who owned a kosher bakery, found it challenging to maintain an Orthodox lifestyle in Victoria and were unnerved by the antisemitism they faced in Montreal. They chose to move to Israel in search of a stronger sense of community and the assurance of security. Similar was the case with Ittah, a school teacher, whose experiences with antisemitism in Montreal and a yearning to reunite with her family in Israel motivated her to immigrate, despite the recent conflict.

Remembering the Past: Willie Glaser’s Legacy

In another story of Jewish resilience and contribution, Willie Glaser, a Holocaust survivor and a decorated Second World War Polish army veteran, recently passed away at the age of 102. Glaser, who served as a radio operator in the First Polish Armored Division and partook in the Normandy landings, left an indelible mark on the Hebrew Foundation School students in Dollard des Ormeaux, Montreal. Glaser, who spent his later years recounting his experiences, relocated to Montreal after spending three years in the Polish forces and became a volunteer with the Montreal Holocaust Museum and the Canadian Jewish Archives.

0
Canada Israel
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Robbie Burns Night: A Scottish Celebration for a Cause

By BNN Correspondents

Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Jinger Duggar's New Year Reflections Stir Discussions: Breaks Family D ...
@Canada · 7 mins
Jinger Duggar's New Year Reflections Stir Discussions: Breaks Family D ...
heart comment 0
Indian Immigrant’s Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian Immigrant's Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident
Typographical Errors on Toronto’s Bike Path Signs – A Humorous Oversight

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Typographical Errors on Toronto's Bike Path Signs - A Humorous Oversight
Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail
New Year’s Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Armed Robbery Shakes Northwest D.C.
Latest Headlines
World News
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
21 seconds
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
26 seconds
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
40 seconds
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
43 seconds
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
43 seconds
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
45 seconds
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
46 seconds
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
47 seconds
Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support
48 seconds
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
15 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app