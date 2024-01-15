en English
Business

American West Metals Appoints Mining Veteran Dan Lougher as Non-Executive Chairman

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
American West Metals Appoints Mining Veteran Dan Lougher as Non-Executive Chairman

Breaking new grounds in the mining sector, American West Metals, the company known for its dedication towards the development of its Storm copper project in Northern Canada, has announced the appointment of Dan Lougher as its non-executive chairman. Lougher, a veteran in the mining industry, brings a wealth of over 40 years of experience to the table, boasting a distinguished track record in developing and operating large-scale base and precious metals assets across multiple continents.

American West Metals: A Global Recognition

In 2023, American West Metals gained international acclaim, particularly for its work on the Storm copper prospect on Somerset Island in Nunavut. This project has been established as the company’s flagship project, a testament to the company’s commitment to mining excellence. The impressive assay results from the Storm prospect have not only attracted significant industry attention but also resulted in a considerable increase in the company’s share price.

The ‘Camp-Scale’ Storm Deposit

American West describes the Storm deposit as ‘camp-scale’, characterized by high-grade copper mineralization. This classification signifies the vast potential of the deposit and the company’s dedication to exploring and exploiting this potential to the fullest. As part of its future plans, the company intends to continue exploration drilling in Nunavut.

Working Towards a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

In addition to its exploration work, American West Metals is also diligently working towards a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Storm project. This diligent pursuit of growth and development epitomizes the company’s commitment to the mining sector. The appointment of Lougher, with his extensive experience and expertise, is expected to bring invaluable knowledge to American West Metals as it continues its trajectory of rapid growth as an explorer and developer in the mining industry.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

