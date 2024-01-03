American Iron and Metal Challenges Safety Compliance Orders in Court

Scrapyard operator, American Iron and Metal (AIM), is embroiled in a legal standoff with the province of New Brunswick over safety compliance orders issued for their sites in Moncton, Fredericton, and East Saint John. These orders, issued following inspections in December 2023, instructed AIM to enact safety measures, namely the repair of fences and reduction of scrap pile sizes.

Deadlines to Comply

Initially, the deadline set for AIM to comply was December 21. Following negotiations with provincial officials, extensions were granted to January 11 and 13. However, AIM’s vice-president, Michael Cormier, has contested the deadlines in court documents, stating that meeting these deadlines is an ‘unreasonable requirement’ and ‘impossible’.

Safety Concerns Lead to License Revocation

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin revoked AIM’s operating license for their Saint John port facility, which has been inactive since a large fire in September 2023. This decision was a result of insufficient progress made in addressing safety concerns. The closure of the port has resulted in increased scrap accumulation at other sites as AIM can now only transport scrap by rail and truck.

Local Residents Express Frustration

Residents living near the Moncton facility have voiced frustration over AIM’s inability to comply with standards. Their complaints revolve around safety, odor, and noise issues stemming from the scrapyard. AIM is appealing the orders in court in Moncton. Both AIM and the Department of Justice and Public Safety have refrained from commenting on the matter due to the ongoing legal process.