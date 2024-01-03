American Airlines Introduces New Routes Connecting Charlotte to Western North America

In a significant expansion of its service, American Airlines is charting four new routes to western North American destinations, known for their outdoor mountain experiences. These seasonal direct flights, commencing in the summer, will connect Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Bozeman, Montana; Calgary, Canada; and Spokane, Washington.

Unveiling New Routes

From June through early September, travelers can avail of these new routes that notably mark the first time American Airlines is offering nonstop flights to Calgary International Airport and Spokane International Airport. These new routes serve as gateways to sought-after attractions like the Banff National Park in Canada, Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks in the US, Spokane waterfalls, and the resort city of Coeur d’Alene in Idaho.

Flights to Spokane and Jackson Hole will commence daily starting June 5, while those to Calgary and Bozeman will operate on Saturdays beginning June 8, all running until September 3.

Continuing Expansion

Apart from these new additions, American Airlines is also launching a new service to Tulum, Mexico, from March 28 and resuming flights to Dublin, Ireland. Furthermore, the airline will initiate a nonstop service from Charlotte to Vancouver in June, thereby establishing the only direct link between North Carolina and British Columbia.

The Hub of Charlotte Douglas International Airport

American Airlines holds Charlotte Douglas International Airport as a significant hub. It is one of the world’s busiest airports and had been ranked seventh globally for arrivals and departures in the Airport Council International’s preliminary rankings for 2022. This expansion solidifies its standing further, offering increased connectivity and convenience to travelers.