American Airlines Expands Network with Four New Routes From Charlotte

With an aim to cater to the rising demand for outdoor mountain adventures in the Western United States and Canada, American Airlines has announced the introduction of four new seasonal routes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The new destinations, set to be launched this summer, will offer direct access to Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Bozeman, Montana; Calgary, Canada; and Spokane, Washington.

A First for American Airlines

In a significant development, this will be the first time that American Airlines will offer nonstop services to Calgary International Airport and Spokane International Airport. These destinations serve as gateways to popular natural attractions such as Banff National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Spokane waterfalls, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Flight Schedules and Additional Services

The American Airlines will roll out daily services to Spokane and Jackson Hole from June 5 to September 3, while flights to Calgary and Bozeman will be available on Saturdays from June 8 to September 3. Additionally, a new service to Tulum, Mexico, will commence on March 28, and the airline is also set to resume flights to Dublin, Ireland. A new nonstop service from Charlotte to Vancouver is slated to begin in June, marking the only direct connection between North Carolina and British Columbia.

Charlotte – A Major Hub for American Airlines

Charlotte’s airport holds significant importance as a major hub, particularly for American Airlines, which operates around 90% of the flights there. It was ranked as the seventh-busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures in the Airport Council International’s preliminary rankings for 2022. The addition of these new routes signifies the airline’s commitment to enhancing its services and expanding its network to meet the evolving travel preferences of its customers.