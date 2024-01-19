Amecci Inc. Receives $250,000 Funding from CED to Boost Production Capacity

In a significant move to bolster Quebec's industrial sector, the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) has green-lighted a repayable financial contribution of a quarter-million dollars to Amecci Inc. Amecci Inc., a family-owned entity, has carved a niche for itself in abrasive processing for the expansive industrial market.

Investment in Cutting-edge Equipment

The funding is earmarked for assisting Amecci in procuring and installing state-of-the-art equipment, which will be instrumental in the manufacture of abrasive bands. These bands find wide-ranging applications in the treatment of wood, bodywork, metal, and composite materials. This strategic move is anticipated to provide a significant shot in the arm to Amecci's productivity and production capacity.

Boosting Regional Economy

The CED's support is viewed as a substantial boost to the regional economy. The organization firmly believes in the importance of strong community roots as a cornerstone for a sustainable and inclusive economic future. The investment in Amecci is in line with this vision, primed to enhance growth and competitiveness while effectively addressing labor shortages.

Government Officials Laud the Move

Élisabeth Brière, the Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, and the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister responsible for CED, have expressed their backing for the company's growth and its contributions to the economic vitality in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary for the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, opined that this assistance would empower Amecci to double its production capacity, fortifying its position in the market.